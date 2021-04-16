Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson commemorates ‘Black Adam’ shoot with ‘grateful’ tribute

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson takes to social media to commemorate the start of his DC Black Adam shoot.

The action hero kicked off the shoot with a humble note on Instagram and wrote, History in the making, extremely excited and what a humbling moment to share with you. “Officially kicking off DAY 1 of filming our BLACK ADAM.”

“Our Director and maestro, Jaume Collet-Serra. Our Academy Award nominee (Joker), Director of Photography, Lawrence Sher. ‘We have an all star production crew – incredibly talented, galvanized, committed and focused to raise the bar and deliver something SPECIAL for the world. ADVERTISEMENT.”

“We have an all star production crew - incredibly talented, galvanized, committed and focused to raise the bar and deliver something SPECIAL for the world. This one is an honor.”

