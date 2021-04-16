Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Apr 16 2021
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson commemorates 'Black Adam' shoot with 'grateful' tribute

Friday Apr 16, 2021

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson commemorates 'Black Adam' shoot with 'grateful' tribute

Friday Apr 16, 2021

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson takes to social media to commemorate the start of his DC Black Adam shoot.

The action hero kicked off the shoot with a humble note on Instagram and wrote, History in the making, extremely excited and what a humbling moment to share with you. “Officially kicking off DAY 1 of filming our BLACK ADAM.”

“Our Director and maestro, Jaume Collet-Serra. Our Academy Award nominee (Joker), Director of Photography, Lawrence Sher. ‘We have an all star production crew – incredibly talented, galvanized, committed and focused to raise the bar and deliver something SPECIAL for the world. ADVERTISEMENT.”

“We have an all star production crew - incredibly talented, galvanized, committed and focused to raise the bar and deliver something SPECIAL for the world. This one is an honor.”

Check it out below:



