entertainment
Friday Apr 16 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry gears up for ‘a historically freighted face-off’ in the UK

By
Web Desk

Friday Apr 16, 2021

Experts claim Prince Harry has a ‘historically freighted royal face-off’ waiting for him in the UK.

This claim was brought forward by Australian royal columnist Daniela Elser and she told news.com.au, “Harry is now set to be reunited with his extended family.”

“The scene is now set for a family drama of such proportions it would have William Shakespeare reaching for a fresh quill, with two royal factions preparing to come face-to-face for an historically freighted royal face-off which will involve TV cameras and the eyes of the world watching. No pressure.”

She concluded by saying, “This Royal Family now faces the nightmare scenario of a sombre family occasion being subsumed by a tabloid frenzy, all body language experts and lip readers being brought in to scrutinise and parse every HRH’s blink and twitch.”

