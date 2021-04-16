Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Apr 16 2021
BTS's V touches on the origins of 'I Purple You'

Friday Apr 16, 2021

BTS’s V touches on the origins of ‘I Purple You’

BTS’s V recently spilled the beans on the intention behind curating the phrase ‘I Purple You’ as well as the reason behind its blazing popularity.

According to Showbiz Cheat Sheet, this claim was brought forward by BTS’s V during a recent interview.

There painted a picture of the exact moment V saw ‘I Purple You’ in action at a concert. He was quoted saying, “6At the time, ARMY had covered their ARMY Bombs [light sticks] with purple cloth so that the light shone purple.”

“I thought that if a rainbow signified youth, the last color is purple, so ‘purple’ stood for loving and cherishing each other until the end.”

But there was not a single moment where V thought that ‘I purple you’ would catch on with such a fiery fan following. “That’s why I said that, but I didn’t know it would become this big.” 

