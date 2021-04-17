Chrissy Teigen rejoins Twitter after brief gap

American model and television personality Chrissy Teigen could not resist the charm and appeal of the microblogging website as she returned to the tweeting business again.



The 35-year-old model said goodbye to Twitter in March and rejoined after a while when a certain New York real estate guy has been banned. She made an announcement on Friday that she will be joining the platform.

Taking to the microblogging website, she penned a rejoining note: "Turns out it feels TERRIBLE to silence yourself and also no longer enjoy belly chuckles randomly throughout the day and also lose like 2000 friends at once lol."

Chrissy Teigen's Friday's tweets tell the reason why she left the effective platform. She hinted it was because of rampant abuse and a pretty steady stream of backlash.

It was March 24 when she drew a shutter on her Twitter account, saying, "My life goal is to make people happy."

"The pain I feel when I don’t is too much for me. I’ve always been portrayed as the strong clap back girl but I’m just not."

However, Chrissy Teigen came back stressing that she'd take the "bad with the good." One of her fans threw an interesting question that what Teigen did when she got the urge to tweet during her three-week hiatus. And her quick reply was: "I've spent weeks just saying tweets to shampoo bottles."