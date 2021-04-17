Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Apr 17 2021
Jeffree Star says he is in ‘excruciating pain’ as he updates fans after car accident

Saturday Apr 17, 2021

Famed YouTuber Jeffree Star says he is grateful to be alive after he suffered serious injuries following a car accident on Friday.

The makeup artist turned to his Twitter to share details of his current condition after going through the terrifying accident in Casper, Wyo.

"I'm so grateful to be here still. I'm in excruciating pain because part of my back is broken and I have vertebrae fractures on my spine,” he wrote.

“My doctor said it will take a few months but I should make a full recovery,” he shared.

Star also updated fans about his best friend Daniel’s health, saying: “My best friend Daniel has internal injuries and because he has survived colon cancer three times, he’s having complications with his organs and they’re monitoring him 24/7. We’ll know more soon. Thank you to every single person checking on us.”

In an earlier tweet posted on his account, it was revealed that Jeffree and Daniel had a “severe” car accident on Friday morning that left them with several serious injuries as the vehicle flipped thrice after hitting black ice.

