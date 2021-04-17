Prince Harry to end quarantine by meeting Queen privately ahead of Philip's funeral

Prince Harry is likely to end his self-isolation after a clear negative test for coronavirus

Prince Harry could go to meet Queen Elizabeth privately ahead of Prince Philip's funeral on Saturday.



The Duke of Sussex is likely to end his self-isolation after a clear negative test for coronavirus.

Under COVID-19 rules, if Harry wishes to end quarantine early, he will have to pay £130 to have a private test from an approved supplier five days into his isolation period, as part of the Test to Release scheme.



He can then choose if he wants to have a private meeting with the Queen before funeral proceedings officially start.

On Monday, Harry flew to the UK from California to pay his last respects to grandfather Philip.

However, at the funeral Harry and William have been advised to walk separately behind the Duke of Edinburgh's coffin, with cousin Peter Phillips in between.

The funeral service will be broadcast on BBC One and members of the public have been advised to watch the procession on television instead of travelling to Windsor.