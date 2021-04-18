Khloe Kardashian says magical transformation is thanks to a gym

Though Khloe Kardashian always declined to have gone under the knife, she could not satisfy people with a sceptical eye. However, there is no getting away from the fact that the reality star has undergone a lot of transformation over the years since she first appeared on the television screen.

Her changed looks prompted her fans to believe the before and after pictures that she underwent some plastic surgeries.

Born to Kris Jenner and the late Robert Kardashian on June 27, 1984, the 36-year-old reality star is the youngest of the three Kardashian sisters.

Khloe Kardashian rose to fame while she was 23 when the Keeping Up With The Kardashians was first screened back in 2007. And, cameras started following her like other Kardashian clan members who were all in limelight. But, Khloe gets singled out thanks to her appearance. She was compared to her siblings.

Recently, the Kardashian Konfidential author made a point on her behalf that "all the years of intense scrutiny have been difficult to endure" for Khloe Kardashian.

“In truth, the pressure, constant ridicule and judgment my entire life to be perfect and meet other’s standards of how I should look has been too much to bear,” she said in a recent Instagram post while answering questions about why she removed an unfiltered photo of herself from the internet.

“‘Khloé is the fat sister.’ ‘Khloé is the ugly sister.’ ‘Her dad must not be her real dad because she looks so different.’ ‘The only way she could have lost that weight must have been from surgery.’ Should I go on?”

Khloe Kardashian's big transformation took place around 2015 - around the time when she separated from ex-husband Lamar Odom. But, she told her fans that the big differences in her body are thanks to the major lifestyle changes she made around this time.

“In my twenties I think I was chubbier, I got a divorce I think at 29, and I really needed an outlet,” Khloe said in an interview on The Drew Barrymore Show. “I just turned to the gym and it started really slow and now it’s really religious for me… It’s really my form of therapy and I just feel so accomplished and badass after the gym.”

It is a blessing for Khloe Kardashian that she found such a change-making gym that made her have a noticeably thinner nose, more chiselled cheekbones, as well as fuller lips and a more pointed chin. Good luck Khloe!

In a more recent Instagram post, Khloe Kardashian posted a live video to show that "this isn’t photoshopped." She also wrote a note about the issue of posting then deleting her bikini picture - the fuss over the unfiltered photo. The star said, "The photo that was posted this week is beautiful. But as someone who has struggled with body image her whole life, when someone takes a photo of you that isn't flattering in bad lighting or doesn't capture your body the way it is after working so hard to get it to this point - and then shares it to the world - you should have every right to ask for it to not be shared - regardless of who you are."

