Prince Harry and Prince William edge closer emotionally as rift heals

Prince Harry and Prince William are finally putting the past behind them and reconnecting in a bid to heal their longstanding rift.



Body language analyst Adrianne Carter spoke to The Mirror and dissected the moment of reconciliation between the two brothers after Prince Philip’s funeral on Saturday.

As per Carter, it was Kate Middleton who took the lead in breaking the ice with her estranged brother-in-law.

“Kate seemed to take the lead in chatting, but when the brothers started to walk together it was entirely natural with no sign of stress or discord in their companionship. There was no forced show and no sign of avoiding each other,” she said.

“In fact William paused so Harry could walk up the hill with them. It looks to me like grief has reunited them,” she continued.