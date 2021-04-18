Prince Andrew was ‘the only one’ who sympathized with Prince Harry at the funeral

All eyes were on Prince Harry and Prince William at Prince Philip’s funeral on Saturday.



And before the two feuding brothers shared a moment of reconciliation, their walk behind the Duke of Edinburgh’s casket was all anyone could talk about as they stood apart with their cousin Peter Philips dividing them.

A report by the Mail claims that the Duke of Cambridge had asked for Princess Anne’s son to stand between him and his little brother who received a “great deal of frostiness” from many of the royals except Prince Andrew who was said to be “the only one” who expressed sympathies.

A source told the outlet: “As far as the others are concerned, there is a deep sense of protection towards the Queen and resentment towards Harry. There is little sympathy for him after what he and Meghan said on Oprah.”