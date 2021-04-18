Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Apr 18 2021
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian enjoys single life as she parties in Miami

By
Web Desk

Sunday Apr 18, 2021

Kim Kardashian is thoroughly enjoying her life as a single woman as she was seen in a glitzy party.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashian’s star was seen out and about in Miami partying with fashion designer Victoria Beckham, who was celebrating her 47th birthday.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the Skims founder shared a snap with the former Spice Girls singer wishing her on her big day.

"Happy Birthday @victoriabeckham Love you!!!," she captioned. 

"Kim arrived with her friends Steph Shep [Stephanie Shepherd], Jonathan Cheban and Simon Huck," an eyewitness told E! News

"She was seated in a vip cabana. She was chatting with everyone she saw and even stopped to take pictures with Maluma, David Beckham, Victoria Beckham, Pharrell, David Grutman and [wife] Isabela Grutman."

Take a look:

 


