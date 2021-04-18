Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Apr 18 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Philip wanted Peter Phillips to stand between himself and Harry: report

Sunday Apr 18, 2021

Prince Philip's funeral marked the first time Prince Harry met his family since his interview with Oprah Winfrey.

A day after the ceremony, a report in Mail on Sunday said Prince William  requested Peter Phillips to stand between himself and brother Prince Harry during Prince Philip’s funeral.

The report could not be independently confirmed. Earlier, Prince Harry was seen talking to Kate Middleton shortly after the funeral. They were later joined by Prince William before the three walked back to the castle. 

