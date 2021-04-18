Can't connect right now! retry
Experts weigh in on Prince Philip’s farewell service: ‘A funeral like no other'

Experts weigh in on Prince Philip’s farewell service: ‘A funeral like no other'

An expert recently stepped forward to touch upon Prince Philip’s highly personalized preferences for his funeral service.

This claim was brought forward by Daily Mirror royal editor Russell Myers.

During his interview with Express he was quoted saying, "For a man like no other, it was a funeral like no other. From the Land Rover that carried his coffin, to the sounding of action stations as he was lowered into the crypt, there was no mistaking the Duke of Edinburgh's hand in every detail."

"This was a funeral like no other. It was completely changed from the long-held plans that the Duke and the Queen had made over many, many years.”

"That is because of the coronavirus restrictions in place today. Just 30 mourners allowed in St George's Chapel when we would have expected 800.”

"He spent 16 years designing and conceptualising this Land Rover with the team at the company to carry his coffin. It started off as a joke to the Queen!”

"It was not this huge, huge funeral that one would have expected but ultimately, the Duke of Edinburgh would have wanted that.”

