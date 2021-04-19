Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Apr 19 2021
By
Web Desk

Victoria Beckham was set to marry a local electrician before falling in love with David

By
Web Desk

Monday Apr 19, 2021

Renowned fashion designer Victoria Beckham, who turned 47 on Saturday (April 17), almost married to a burglar alarm fitter Mark Wood and even used his surname on early Spice Girls merch before meeting the football star. 

Victoria and Wood met when she was a 14-year-old schoolgirl and he was working for her parents' electrical company. She was even living with him at her parents' home in Hertfordshire.

Posh, despite not being married, began calling herself Victoria Adams Wood and the name was even used on early Spice Girls merchandise.

A s per reports, he was left heartbroken when she ended their six-year relationship just as the Spice Girls were taking off.

Victoria dished on her previous engagement after finding fame with the Spice Girls.

"It wasn't the right person for me, I wasn't enjoying myself, so that had to end," Victoria told Big Breakfast host Denise Van Outen. 

For Mark, at first he had nothing but nice things to say about his ex, telling The People in 1997, "It was a very special relationship."

"But that part of my life is over," he continued. "It's sad because we were together for a long time. But she's got what she always wanted and I'm proud of her."

Two years after their split, she met Beckham in the Manchester United player's lounge, and 10 months later they announced their own engagement on the steps of a hotel in Cheshire.

Victoria and David Beckham - who reportedly have estimated fortune of £750million, could have never met if Victoria has stuck with her first fiancé.

More From Entertainment:

Piers Morgan was once hit by her close pal Sharon Osbourne

Piers Morgan was once hit by her close pal Sharon Osbourne
Kim Kardashian sends love to Kourtney Kardashian on her 42nd birthday

Kim Kardashian sends love to Kourtney Kardashian on her 42nd birthday
Jeffree Star updates fans over Wyoming crash: 'I have to wear this brace'

Jeffree Star updates fans over Wyoming crash: 'I have to wear this brace'
Experts weigh in on Prince Philip’s farewell service: ‘A funeral like no other'

Experts weigh in on Prince Philip’s farewell service: ‘A funeral like no other'
Prince Philip’s advice for Prince William, Harry revealed: ‘Just get on with it’

Prince Philip’s advice for Prince William, Harry revealed: ‘Just get on with it’
Mark Wahlberg's mother Alma Wahlberg dies

Mark Wahlberg's mother Alma Wahlberg dies

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle revealed to be cousins: report

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle revealed to be cousins: report
The fractures of Prince William, Harry’s relationship laid bare

The fractures of Prince William, Harry’s relationship laid bare
Dwayne Johnson shares a heartfelt birthday note for daughter Tia Giana

Dwayne Johnson shares a heartfelt birthday note for daughter Tia Giana
Prince Philip wanted Peter Phillips to stand between himself and Harry: report

Prince Philip wanted Peter Phillips to stand between himself and Harry: report
Meet the Turkish actor who played Noyan in 'Dirilis:Ertugrul'

Meet the Turkish actor who played Noyan in 'Dirilis:Ertugrul'
Oscars 2021 show reinvented as a movie

Oscars 2021 show reinvented as a movie

Latest

view all