Monday Apr 19 2021
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton helped bring Prince Harry and William together

By
Web Desk

Monday Apr 19, 2021

Kate Middleton, who has previously acted as a peacemaker between two brothers, has reportedly once again made efforts to bring Prince William and Prince Harry closer after Prince Philip's funeral on Saturday.

The Duke of Sussex was seen chatting and walking with Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge following the conclusion of Prince Philip's  service.

 As the Duke of Cambridge chatted to the Dean of Westminster outside the chapel, Kate reportedly engaged Harry in conversation. In their masks it was impossible to know what was said, but somehow the Duchess managed to defuse a deeply tense and difficult moment.

Kate Middleton reportedly tried to help repair Prince William and Prince Harry’s relationship.

It all happened after the emotional ceremony, when Kate started chatting animatedly to Harry. Then, instead of getting into their separate cars, Harry, William and Kate decided to walk back to the castle together.

Moments later the brothers walked on ahead together, as Kate hung back to talk to Zara Tindall.  Kate seemed to make a point of letting the brothers walk alone together.

There are also reports that two brothers also held hour-long crucial talks later. It's being considered a step towards a reconciliation.

A media outlet claimed Harry and ­William spent two hours together behind closed doors on the same day.

It's the first time the brothers have come face to face with each other since the Duke of Sussex and his wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex sat down for a bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Prince William and Prince Harry' relationship seems to be in a better place than it was for a long time—and they apparently have Kate Middleton to thank, at least in part, for their reconciliation.

