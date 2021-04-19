Queen set to receive majority of Prince Philip's £10million wealth

Prince Philip’s £10 million fortune is thought to be majorly left for the Queen.

The late Duke of Edinburgh built his fortune on the gifts he was given along with his collection of books, art, political and royal cartoons.

Royal finance expert David McClure said: “Philip’s transformation from penniless prince on marriage to multi-millionaire Duke on death shows how royal gifts have become a major wealth generator.”

While he estimated it to be £10million, The Mail on Sunday estimated his wealth to total £28million several it years ago.

It is predicted the Duke’s children and grandchildren will receive a portion of his wealth but the bulk of his estate will most likely go to the Queen.

His art collection is thought to be handed to the Royal Collection Trust.

Prince Philip’s rise to wealth was certainly eye-opening. Following his father Prince Andrew of Greece and Denmark’s death Philip inherited moth-eaten suits, a shaving brush, monogrammed hairbrushes and a gold signet ring which he donned for the rest of his life.

At the time of his engagement to Princess Elizabeth he was earning less than £350 a year as a Royal Navy first lieutenant.

His uncle Lord Mountbatten’s butler revealed that his wardrobe was "scantier than that of many a bank clerk".

"He often turned up at the Mountbatten’s London residence with nothing more than a razor and the butler would darn his socks and wash and iron his one shirt overnight."