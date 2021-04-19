Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Apr 19 2021
By
Web Desk

Queen set to receive majority of Prince Philip's £10million wealth

By
Web Desk

Monday Apr 19, 2021

Prince Philip’s £10 million fortune is thought to be majorly left for the Queen.

The late Duke of Edinburgh built his fortune on the gifts he was given along with his collection of books, art, political and royal cartoons.

Royal finance expert David McClure said: “Philip’s transformation from penniless prince on marriage to multi-millionaire Duke on death shows how royal gifts have become a major wealth generator.”

While he estimated it to be £10million, The Mail on Sunday estimated his wealth to total £28million several it years ago.

It is predicted the Duke’s children and grandchildren will receive a portion of his wealth but the bulk of his estate will most likely go to the Queen.

His art collection is thought to be handed to the Royal Collection Trust.

Prince Philip’s rise to wealth was certainly eye-opening. Following his father Prince Andrew of Greece and Denmark’s death Philip inherited moth-eaten suits, a shaving brush, monogrammed hairbrushes and a gold signet ring which he donned for the rest of his life.

At the time of his engagement to Princess Elizabeth he was earning less than £350 a year as a Royal Navy first lieutenant.

His uncle Lord Mountbatten’s butler revealed that his wardrobe was "scantier than that of many a bank clerk". 

"He often turned up at the Mountbatten’s London residence with nothing more than a razor and the butler would darn his socks and wash and iron his one shirt overnight."

More From Entertainment:

‘Annette’, starring Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard, to open Cannes film festival

‘Annette’, starring Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard, to open Cannes film festival
Reason why Prince Harry reunited with William, Kate at Prince Philip's funeral

Reason why Prince Harry reunited with William, Kate at Prince Philip's funeral
ACM Awards 2021 winners: See if your favourite made it to the list

ACM Awards 2021 winners: See if your favourite made it to the list

Queen’s lady-in-waiting Lady Susan Hussey knew Prince Philip behind closed doors

Queen’s lady-in-waiting Lady Susan Hussey knew Prince Philip behind closed doors
Emma Stone, husband Dave McCary 'closer than ever' after daughter's birth

Emma Stone, husband Dave McCary 'closer than ever' after daughter's birth

Matthew McConaughey’s chances of becoming Texas governor escalate after new poll

Matthew McConaughey’s chances of becoming Texas governor escalate after new poll
Queen no longer to go by sweet nickname after Prince Philip's death

Queen no longer to go by sweet nickname after Prince Philip's death

Experts decode Queen's ‘heartbreakingly devastating’ body language at Philip’s funeral

Experts decode Queen's ‘heartbreakingly devastating’ body language at Philip’s funeral
Prince Charles, William to decide 'future of monarchy' in summit without Harry

Prince Charles, William to decide 'future of monarchy' in summit without Harry

'Modern Family' star Sofia Vergara receives COVID-19 vaccine

'Modern Family' star Sofia Vergara receives COVID-19 vaccine

Demi Lovato puts frozen yogurt shop on blast for promoting 'disordered eating'

Demi Lovato puts frozen yogurt shop on blast for promoting 'disordered eating'
Damian Lewis pens touching tribute to late wife Helen McCrory

Damian Lewis pens touching tribute to late wife Helen McCrory

Latest

view all