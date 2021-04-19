Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Apr 19 2021
Reason why Prince Harry reunited with William, Kate at Prince Philip's funeral

Monday Apr 19, 2021

Harry and William reunited with Kate Middleton joining them as they all walked back together 

Prince William and Harry walked together after the funeral of Prince Philip concluded to send a stronger message to the world.

Although separated while walking behind Philip's coffin, the two brothers reunited, with Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton joining them as they all walked back together from St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle.

This was done in order to comfort the Queen as one united family. 

As revealed by Victoria Arbiter, a royal commentator for CNN, many of Philip’s loved ones chose not to get into the cars that were waiting for them outside after the funeral wrapped up.

“Having been separated in the Chapel they’re now able to come together which will be a comfort to the Queen,” Arbiter tweeted on Saturday.

At the funeral procession, Harry and William walked separately, with cousin Peter Phillip walking in between them.

Inside the Chapel, the sat apart from each other owing to COVID-19 protocol of maintaining social-distancing.

