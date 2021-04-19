Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Monday Apr 19 2021
By
Web Desk

Hina Khawaja Bayat receives Covid-19 vaccine

By
Web Desk

Monday Apr 19, 2021

Hina Khawaja Bayat receives Covid-19 vaccine

Pakistani actress Hina Khawaja Bayat received first dose of her vaccine against novel coronavirus.

The Raaz-e-Ulfat actress took to Instagram and shared a photo of her receiving Covid-19 vaccine at Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center (JPMC) in Karachi on Monday.

She wrote “Do your part. Get vaccinated!”

The actress further said, “Alhumdolillah first shot done. #covid_19 #vaccinationdone.”

On the work front, Hina is currently seen in Geo Entertainment’s drama serial Khuda Aur Mohabbat.

More From Showbiz:

Ali Azmat tests positive for coronavirus

Ali Azmat tests positive for coronavirus
Kangana Ranaut reveals how her mom fought all odds to marry her father

Kangana Ranaut reveals how her mom fought all odds to marry her father
Bhumi Pednekar debuts #CovidWarrior helpline

Bhumi Pednekar debuts #CovidWarrior helpline

Pakistani celebrities launch ‘give royalties to artists’ campaign

Pakistani celebrities launch ‘give royalties to artists’ campaign
Disha Patani, boyfriend Tiger Shroff jet off to Maldives for holidays

Disha Patani, boyfriend Tiger Shroff jet off to Maldives for holidays
Nora Fatehi, Madhuri Dixit dance on ‘Dilbar’, video goes viral

Nora Fatehi, Madhuri Dixit dance on ‘Dilbar’, video goes viral
Imran Abbas named Turkey's goodwill ambassador from Pakistan to visit African countries

Imran Abbas named Turkey's goodwill ambassador from Pakistan to visit African countries
Karan Johar unfollows Kartik Aaryan on Instagram

Karan Johar unfollows Kartik Aaryan on Instagram
Kareena Kapoor expresses her love for Kate Middleton

Kareena Kapoor expresses her love for Kate Middleton
Sarah Khan, Falak Shabir expecting their first baby?

Sarah Khan, Falak Shabir expecting their first baby?
Hajra Yamin calls on fans to voice off against silent injustice in Pakistan

Hajra Yamin calls on fans to voice off against silent injustice in Pakistan
Meera addresses ‘mental torture’ in US psychiatric hospital

Meera addresses ‘mental torture’ in US psychiatric hospital

Latest

view all