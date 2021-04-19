NBC orders pilot episode for Demi Lovato’s ‘Hungry’

Grammya award winning singer Demi Lovato has finally decided to brush off her acting chops in a new pilot episode for her comedy series Hungry.

For those unversed with Demi’s acting history, she has starred in a number of comedy sitcoms for the Disney channel, including Camp Rock and Sonny With a Chance.

Hungry is a documentary style comedy sitcome that will feature the single camera struggle of a group of pals as they navigate their histories with eating disorders with love "and the perfect thing in the fridge that’s going to make it all better.”

NBC greenlit the series pilot after plans were shelved back in January owing to covid-19 restrictions.