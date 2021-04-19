Prince Charles to ‘ditch’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in his monarchy

Prince Charles reportedly has some major changes in mind for his ‘new monarchy once the Queen passes on the crown and it appears Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will be getting the boot once his reign wheels in.



News on Prince Charles’ future plans were brought forward by royal author Angela Levin and during her interview with Express she was quoted saying, "Prince Charles has wanted for a very long time to cut the monarchy down to save costs and to make people be worth the money that they got from the taxpayer.”

She went on to say, "I imagine that might be when Harry and Meghan are ditched from being members of the Royal family."

“I think the outer edge, which the Queen has wanted to keep together for a very long time for sentimental reasons, which at her age she didn't really particularly want change which I think is understandable. But he wants to change and I think he will do that."

"He will also accompany the Queen, it's said she's going to be there opening Parliament on May 11th and Prince Charles will be accompanying her.”

"I think although she wants to do her duties she will step back, even more, it'll be quite hard to come back after the pandemic and all the isolation."

Ms. Levin concluded her observation by claiming, "In fact, she will be grateful for him to be taking over in making I imagine quite big decisions on behalf of the royal family."