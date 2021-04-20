Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Apr 20 2021
By
Web Desk

Bella Hadid sets pulses racing as she puts her toned tummy on display

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Apr 20, 2021

Bella Hadid wowed fans with her new mesmerising snaps, showing off her incredible curves in a tinny top with matching capri pants during a tropical vacation.

The 24-year-old supermodel, who is usually seen attending meetings was spotted enjoying a break in a tropical paradise as she posed away on a hotel balcony with palm trees and a turquoise ocean behind her.

Gigi Hadid's sister left fans in awe with her true beauty as she put her stunning physique on display in a cute bra top and a pair of capri pants.

She shared her sizzling pictures on Instagram with a caption for her followers. 'The secret is being yourself. Oooohhhh. I just gave it away to em.'

The stunner looked like the picture of health even though she has battled Lyme disease in the recent past. The charming lady left her  brunette hair loose to elevate her beauty.

Bella Hadid's photos, in which she can be seen with light makeup, garnered massive applause from her fans who dropped words in the comments section.

More From Entertainment:

Scott Disick calls Kourtney Kardashian 'best mom' on her birthday

Scott Disick calls Kourtney Kardashian 'best mom' on her birthday
Queen not in mood to grill Prince Harry over his and Meghan Markle's Oprah interview

Queen not in mood to grill Prince Harry over his and Meghan Markle's Oprah interview
British LGBT Awards 2021: Harry Styles, Sam Smith and Cara Delevingne shortlisted

British LGBT Awards 2021: Harry Styles, Sam Smith and Cara Delevingne shortlisted
Prince Andrew ‘showed suspect signs’ at Prince Philip’s funeral

Prince Andrew ‘showed suspect signs’ at Prince Philip’s funeral
Prince Philip's heartbreaking final moments spent 'reconciling' William, Harry

Prince Philip's heartbreaking final moments spent 'reconciling' William, Harry
BTS joins hands with a fast food giant to deliver their signature orders

BTS joins hands with a fast food giant to deliver their signature orders
Prince William, Harry’s first chat an ‘unproductive first step’

Prince William, Harry’s first chat an ‘unproductive first step’
Mayim Bialik touches on Sheldon Cooper's proposal

Mayim Bialik touches on Sheldon Cooper's proposal
The Queen’s ‘devastating’ body language at Prince Philip’s funeral analyzed

The Queen’s ‘devastating’ body language at Prince Philip’s funeral analyzed
Prince Harry radiated anger for the Firm at Prince Philip’s funeral

Prince Harry radiated anger for the Firm at Prince Philip’s funeral
Queen Elizabeth ‘unlikely’ to leave Windsor Castle after Prince Philip’s death

Queen Elizabeth ‘unlikely’ to leave Windsor Castle after Prince Philip’s death
Prince Charles to ‘ditch’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in his monarchy

Prince Charles to ‘ditch’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in his monarchy

Latest

view all