Bella Hadid sets pulses racing as she puts her toned tummy on display

Bella Hadid wowed fans with her new mesmerising snaps, showing off her incredible curves in a tinny top with matching capri pants during a tropical vacation.

The 24-year-old supermodel, who is usually seen attending meetings was spotted enjoying a break in a tropical paradise as she posed away on a hotel balcony with palm trees and a turquoise ocean behind her.

Gigi Hadid's sister left fans in awe with her true beauty as she put her stunning physique on display in a cute bra top and a pair of capri pants.

She shared her sizzling pictures on Instagram with a caption for her followers. 'The secret is being yourself. Oooohhhh. I just gave it away to em.'

The stunner looked like the picture of health even though she has battled Lyme disease in the recent past. The charming lady left her brunette hair loose to elevate her beauty.

Bella Hadid's photos, in which she can be seen with light makeup, garnered massive applause from her fans who dropped words in the comments section.