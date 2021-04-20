Justice League: Zack Snyder reveals 'an amazing actor' Wayne T Carr was cast as Green Lantern

Zack Snyder has talked about 'an amazing actor' Wayne T. Carr who was cast as Green Lantern in his cut of DC’s Justice League.

Snyder revealed that the guy was cast as John Stewart and that he filmed a scene for Justice League which didn’t make the final film. Some concept art of the character, drawn by Jojo Aguilar, was revealed recently. The director made this revelations at the fan-organised Justice Con event

Snyder said: “Jojo did that based on the actor that we used when we did the scene, who did the scene for us, was a guy named Wayne T. Carr.

He added: “He’s an amazing actor, an amazingly kind gentleman. And I told him, I said, ‘Look there’s a chance that this doesn’t make it in the movie.’ We are shooting it in my driveway, so I’m not 100 percent sure he thought it was real.”



The director also spoke about the costume for the character, saying: “We had made him a CG suit, because it was COVID, and we couldn’t really do a real suit."

Snyder revealed: “We shot a version of this scene with Green Lantern, but the studio really fought me and said, ‘We really don’t want you to do Green Lantern.’ So I made a deal with them.”

