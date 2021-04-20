Prince Harry may delay his return to wife Meghan for his grandmother Queen's 95th birthday

Prince Harry, who was expected to jet back to Meghan and Archie on Monday, seems to shun her pregnant wife for sad grandmother as he wants to stay with the Queen on her 95th birthday (first without her husband Prince Philip).



Prince Harry was all set to reunite with his sweetheart Meghan and beloved son Archie after attending his grandfather’s funeral in London — but he may delay his return for Queen Elizabeth II’s birthday, which falls on 21 April.



Markle, who is expecting their daughter in early summer, was not allowed by doctors to accompany her hubby to UK .

Harry, who reportedly held two hours of peace talks with his brother Prince William, and their father Prince Charles after the funeral, is said to have booked an open flight to the US, according to UK.



In July, the Queen's grandson would reportedly join William for the unveiling of Princess Diana’s memorial statue at Kensington Palace.

The ceremony, according to experts, could also help ease tensions between him, Prince William and other senor royals as they stand together on what would have been their mom’s 60th birthday.