Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Apr 20 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry may delay his return to wife Meghan for his grandmother Queen's 95th birthday

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Apr 20, 2021

Prince Harry, who was expected to jet back to Meghan and Archie on Monday, seems to shun her pregnant wife for sad grandmother as he wants to stay with the Queen on her 95th birthday (first without her husband Prince Philip).

Prince Harry was all set to reunite with his sweetheart Meghan and beloved son Archie after attending his grandfather’s funeral in London — but he may delay his return for Queen Elizabeth II’s birthday, which falls on 21 April.

Markle, who is expecting their daughter in early summer, was not allowed by doctors to accompany her hubby to UK .

Harry, who reportedly held two hours of peace talks with his brother Prince William, and their father Prince Charles after the funeral, is said to have booked an open flight to the US, according to UK.

In July, the Queen's grandson would reportedly join William for the unveiling of Princess Diana’s memorial statue at Kensington Palace. 

The ceremony, according to experts, could also help ease tensions between him, Prince William and other senor royals as they stand together on what would have been their mom’s 60th birthday.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry's 'deeply personal' note before Philip's funeral shatters Charles

Prince Harry's 'deeply personal' note before Philip's funeral shatters Charles

Gigi Hadid takes fans inside her farm blooming in spring

Gigi Hadid takes fans inside her farm blooming in spring

Prince Charles could ‘ditch’ Prince Harry, Meghan to ‘slim down monarchy’

Prince Charles could ‘ditch’ Prince Harry, Meghan to ‘slim down monarchy’

Kanye West had been wanting to divorce Kim Kardashian since a year

Kanye West had been wanting to divorce Kim Kardashian since a year
Viola Davis says she saw Chadwick Boseman ‘sacrifice himself’ for ‘Ma Rainey’

Viola Davis says she saw Chadwick Boseman ‘sacrifice himself’ for ‘Ma Rainey’

Kate Middleton wins hearts with her act as a peacemaker between Prince Harry and William

Kate Middleton wins hearts with her act as a peacemaker between Prince Harry and William
Hailey Bieber soars temperature as she puts on leggy display in shorts

Hailey Bieber soars temperature as she puts on leggy display in shorts
Khloe Kardashian gets offended as social media user calls her 'insecure'

Khloe Kardashian gets offended as social media user calls her 'insecure'
Amelia Gray Hamlin shows off her killer curves to amaze onlookers

Amelia Gray Hamlin shows off her killer curves to amaze onlookers
Simu Liu set to play Shang-Chi in an all-Asian superhero movie

Simu Liu set to play Shang-Chi in an all-Asian superhero movie
JoJo Siwa has a fun Sunday at Disney World along with girlfriend Kylie Prew

JoJo Siwa has a fun Sunday at Disney World along with girlfriend Kylie Prew
Chrissy Teigen reveals a kind stranger helped her after she lost child

Chrissy Teigen reveals a kind stranger helped her after she lost child

Latest

view all