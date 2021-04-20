Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Apr 20 2021
Viola Davis says she saw Chadwick Boseman ‘sacrifice himself’ for ‘Ma Rainey’

Tuesday Apr 20, 2021

Hollywood star Viola Davis is opening up about her late costar Chadwick Boseman and his performance in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.

The Fences actor, 55, looked back at the late Black Panther star’s final on-screen performance in the Oscar-nominated drama ahead of the Academy Awards.

During her chat on CBS News’ 60 Minutes, The Help actor said: “First of all it's an extraordinary performance with an extraordinary role. I think it's the greatest role for a young African man ever. Only because it comes full circle."

"When people watch it, because people are going to look at his life backwards...because we know the end now which was his death, I think they will probably see metaphors in it that didn't exist when we were watching it,” she said.

“We were just watching a great artist absolutely give himself over to a role, which is what you do. You give yourself. You sacrifice yourself,” she added. 

