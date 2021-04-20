Kanye West had been wanting to divorce Kim Kardashian since a year

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West may have filed for a divorce only a few months ago but the rapper had reportedly been wanting to end the marriage since a year.



According to the latest report by Page Six, the Yeezy creator had accepted the fact that his marriage with the fashion mogul had collapsed last year and the two have nothing in common except for the kids.

Per the publication, West allowed his former wife to file the divorce first “to give her dignity.”

The reality TV star had filed for the divorce in February 2021 to end her seven-year marriage to West. The papers cited “irreconcilable differences” the reason for the two parting ways, and requested for joint custody of their four kids—North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3 and Pslam, 1.