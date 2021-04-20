Can't connect right now! retry
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry ‘won’t last’, says royal expert

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have divided the public ever since they parted ways with the British royal family last year.

And while many have been supporting the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, they do have their fair share of detractors as well.

Royal expert and author Lady Colin Campbell thinks the two “won’t last” as the former actor is “disconnected with reality.”

Speaking to Cindy Adams for Page Six, Lady C said: “She and Harry won’t last. Once she became the royal Duchess of Sussex, it was off with everyone’s head.”

“Disconnected from reality, she lost it. She froths at the mouth when my name is mentioned. But nothing she can do because I made no legal mistakes. With all I stated about her — her background, how she learned about him — I am legally OK,” she continued.

“Since fallout from the Oprah piece, her name’s mud throughout the Commonwealth, even in the islands,” she said.

“This wrong-footed woman stated untruths. She couldn’t keep her mouth shut. Knowing some statements could not be massaged into reality, Harry went along. Not pleased, he knew they were not true.”

“They were not already married three days before the big wedding. There’s a difference between fact and fiction. He knows the difference in a real ceremony. As did the Archbishop of Canterbury,” she shared.

“No matter how disagreeable, the Crown handles situations. They’ll wait until the situation crystallizes. For now dignity and politesse rule the situation.”

“She’s picked America and a communal property state and has two children. She’s got him. Difficult for him to get out. He’s entrapped,” she said.

“Returning, London would act polite. Be received politely. Treated with respect. The Establishment, however, will treat him as a pariah,” she added.

