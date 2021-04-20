Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Apr 20 2021
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Lopez hasn't returned $1.8 million ring to Alex Rodriguez despite split

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Apr 20, 2021

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez said that they wish to remain on amicable terms

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez announced their split last week after calling off their engagement.

However, despite going separate ways JLo still has her engagement ring, worth $1.8 million, in her possession. 

TMZ reported the Latino singer does not plan to give back the huge sparkler anytime soon. 

This is because the two exchanged 'massive amounts of jewelry' during the four years they dated. 

While A-Rod gave her a gorgeous ring, priced at a whopping price, the Hustlers actress added to the MLB star’s watch collection over the years.

So to say, they may just keep each other's gifts and call it even.

At the time of announcing their breakup, JLo and A-Rod said that they wish to remain on amicable terms.

We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects,” the two said in a statement on April 15.

More From Entertainment:

Megan Fox shares a 'rare' picture from the sets of upcoming movie

Megan Fox shares a 'rare' picture from the sets of upcoming movie

Eminem reacts to SNL parody of 'Without Me'

Eminem reacts to SNL parody of 'Without Me'
Queen 'seriously' considering handing throne to Prince Charles

Queen 'seriously' considering handing throne to Prince Charles
Khloe Kardashian shares glimpse of birthday party of daughter True

Khloe Kardashian shares glimpse of birthday party of daughter True
Prince Charles feels 'weight of the world on his shoulders' after Prince Philip's death

Prince Charles feels 'weight of the world on his shoulders' after Prince Philip's death
Jennifer Connelly shares how Tom Cruise helped her get over fear of flying

Jennifer Connelly shares how Tom Cruise helped her get over fear of flying
2021 Academy Awards will not make face masks mandatory during show taping

2021 Academy Awards will not make face masks mandatory during show taping
McDonald's adds K-pop spice to menu with new BTS meal

McDonald's adds K-pop spice to menu with new BTS meal
Britney Spears’ mother speaks against Jamie's 'improper' $890,000 lawyer fees

Britney Spears’ mother speaks against Jamie's 'improper' $890,000 lawyer fees
Demi Lovato issues apology claiming trip to frozen yogurt shop was 'triggering'

Demi Lovato issues apology claiming trip to frozen yogurt shop was 'triggering'

Former Palace chef reveals Prince Philip's favourite dessert

Former Palace chef reveals Prince Philip's favourite dessert
Scott Disick calls Kourtney Kardashian 'the best mom' on her birthday

Scott Disick calls Kourtney Kardashian 'the best mom' on her birthday

Latest

view all