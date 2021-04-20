Jennifer Lopez hasn't returned $1.8 million ring to Alex Rodriguez despite split

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez said that they wish to remain on amicable terms

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez announced their split last week after calling off their engagement.



However, despite going separate ways JLo still has her engagement ring, worth $1.8 million, in her possession.

TMZ reported the Latino singer does not plan to give back the huge sparkler anytime soon.

This is because the two exchanged 'massive amounts of jewelry' during the four years they dated.

While A-Rod gave her a gorgeous ring, priced at a whopping price, the Hustlers actress added to the MLB star’s watch collection over the years.



So to say, they may just keep each other's gifts and call it even.

We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects,” the two said in a statement on April 15.