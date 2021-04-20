Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Apr 20 2021
By
Web Desk

Catherine Zeta-Jones says winning an Oscar was not her proudest moment

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Apr 20, 2021

Catherine Zeta-Jones on Monday said giving birth to her daughter Carys was her proudest moment not winning an Oscar.

She said this while wishing Carys Zeta on her 18th birthday. Taking to Instagram she posted a picture with her daughter and online chat with Carys which took place between them.

"Happy 18th Birthday Carys Zeta! You are everything, and everything is you. Thank you for the joy you bring me. At 5 am this morning, you texted me to thank me, for giving birth to you. That’s the kind of woman you are. Kind. Your wisdom out numbers your years. You beauty is deep and your heart is big enough to love and envelop the world, your sense of humor......very important.... is insurmountable. I could go on. Your Japanese needs some work, but that’s doable. I love you angel. Mama."

Catherine Zeta-Jones had won an Oscar for her role in 'Chicago'.

More From Entertainment:

Megan Fox shares a 'rare' picture from the sets of upcoming movie

Megan Fox shares a 'rare' picture from the sets of upcoming movie

Eminem reacts to SNL parody of 'Without Me'

Eminem reacts to SNL parody of 'Without Me'
Queen 'seriously' considering handing throne to Prince Charles

Queen 'seriously' considering handing throne to Prince Charles
Khloe Kardashian shares glimpse of birthday party of daughter True

Khloe Kardashian shares glimpse of birthday party of daughter True
Prince Charles feels 'weight of the world on his shoulders' after Prince Philip's death

Prince Charles feels 'weight of the world on his shoulders' after Prince Philip's death
Jennifer Connelly shares how Tom Cruise helped her get over fear of flying

Jennifer Connelly shares how Tom Cruise helped her get over fear of flying
2021 Academy Awards will not make face masks mandatory during show taping

2021 Academy Awards will not make face masks mandatory during show taping
McDonald's adds K-pop spice to menu with new BTS meal

McDonald's adds K-pop spice to menu with new BTS meal
Britney Spears’ mother speaks against Jamie's 'improper' $890,000 lawyer fees

Britney Spears’ mother speaks against Jamie's 'improper' $890,000 lawyer fees
Demi Lovato issues apology claiming trip to frozen yogurt shop was 'triggering'

Demi Lovato issues apology claiming trip to frozen yogurt shop was 'triggering'

Former Palace chef reveals Prince Philip's favourite dessert

Former Palace chef reveals Prince Philip's favourite dessert
Scott Disick calls Kourtney Kardashian 'the best mom' on her birthday

Scott Disick calls Kourtney Kardashian 'the best mom' on her birthday

Latest

view all