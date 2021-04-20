Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Apr 20 2021
By
Web Desk

Queen Elizabeth mourns death of close friend after Prince Philip's funeral

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Apr 20, 2021

Sir Michael Oswald, a close friend and racing advisor of Queen Elizabeth, died at the age of 86 on the day of Prince Philip's funeral.

According to People.com, Oswald became manager of the Royal Studs in 1970 and remained in the role for 28 years. He also acted as a racing manager to the Queen Mother and jumps adviser for the Queen. 

Lady Angela, the widow of Oswald, remembered him in an article, writing "He always said he had the most wonderful job anybody could ever have had and that for all his working life he was simply doing what he would have done had he been a rich man who didn't have to work.".

The monarch has not yet issued any official statement on the death of her friend. 

More From Entertainment:

New Mortal Kombat movie brings fantasy violence to screens

New Mortal Kombat movie brings fantasy violence to screens
Gigi Hadid shares cute photos of daughter Khai as baby turns seven months old

Gigi Hadid shares cute photos of daughter Khai as baby turns seven months old
Riz Ahmed's 'Sound of Metal' puts rare spotlight on deaf culture

Riz Ahmed's 'Sound of Metal' puts rare spotlight on deaf culture
Dua Lipa shares a throwback picture as a teenager

Dua Lipa shares a throwback picture as a teenager

Catherine Zeta-Jones says winning an Oscar was not her proudest moment

Catherine Zeta-Jones says winning an Oscar was not her proudest moment
Megan Fox shares a 'rare' picture from the sets of upcoming movie

Megan Fox shares a 'rare' picture from the sets of upcoming movie

Eminem reacts to SNL parody of 'Without Me'

Eminem reacts to SNL parody of 'Without Me'
Queen 'seriously' considering handing throne to Prince Charles

Queen 'seriously' considering handing throne to Prince Charles
Khloe Kardashian shares glimpse of birthday party of daughter True

Khloe Kardashian shares glimpse of birthday party of daughter True
Prince Charles feels 'weight of the world on his shoulders' after Prince Philip's death

Prince Charles feels 'weight of the world on his shoulders' after Prince Philip's death
Jennifer Connelly shares how Tom Cruise helped her get over fear of flying

Jennifer Connelly shares how Tom Cruise helped her get over fear of flying
2021 Academy Awards will not make face masks mandatory during show taping

2021 Academy Awards will not make face masks mandatory during show taping

Latest

view all