Wednesday Apr 21 2021
Kendall Jenner flashes toned abs while having dinner in Malibu

Wednesday Apr 21, 2021

Reality star Kendall Jenner is all about style yet with a laid-back attitude as the longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians star displayed her toned abs at a night-out on Sunday.

The 25-year-old grabbed dinner at Nobu Malibu on Sunday, April 18. Earlier, in the day, her older half-sister Kourtney Kardashian celebrated her 42nd birthday.

The reality star looked chic and amazing as she enjoyed her night out dressed in a monochromatic outfit, including a beige tank top and brown leather pants.

The supermodel accessorised her appearance with a cute handbag, pointed toe flats and of course, a face mask.

The daughter of Caitlyn and Kris Jenner have it simple as she didn’t even have her nails painted.

She was seen sporting a face mask as she appeared from the eatery. On her way out, the model was accompanied by her long-time pal Fai Khadra who took her away in his luxury sedan.

However, before leaving, Kendall Jenner shared a video clip of herself making music with singing crystal bowls. She captioned the post: "for you. close your eyes and breathe :)"

"i'm not an expert! just vibrating and growing."


