Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Apr 21 2021
By
Web Desk

Queen's 95th birthday to be a low-key event in wake of her husband Prince Philip's death

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Apr 21, 2021

Queen Elizabeth's 95th birthday on Wednesday (April 21) will reportedly be a private and low-key event following the death of her 'beloved' husband  Prince Philip.

As per reports, members of the Royal Family including Prince Harry are expected to visit the Queen, who is mourning the death of her husband,  at Windsor Castle on her special day.

The Queen’s 95th birthday falls within the two-week period of royal mourning, which is being observed until Friday. No photograph is expected to be released to mark the milestone.

The monarch's official birthday celebration known as Trooping the Colour, normally staged in June, has also been cancelled for a second year running due to the pandemic.

The Queen would surely miss his decades-long partner Prince Philip - who died peacefully on April 9 at the age of 99 - on her auspicious day.

More From Entertainment:

Liam Hemsworth shows off his new look to impress girlfriend Gabriella Brooks

Liam Hemsworth shows off his new look to impress girlfriend Gabriella Brooks
Jennifer Lopez's glow and smile are priceless in new share on social media

Jennifer Lopez's glow and smile are priceless in new share on social media
Rihanna lavishes money to buy a next door house in Beverly Hills

Rihanna lavishes money to buy a next door house in Beverly Hills
Beyonce treats fans with chic looks photos on social media

Beyonce treats fans with chic looks photos on social media
Kendall Jenner wins appeal against man who threatened to kill her

Kendall Jenner wins appeal against man who threatened to kill her
Billie Eilish finds boyfriend in Matthew Tyler Vorce?

Billie Eilish finds boyfriend in Matthew Tyler Vorce?
Riz Ahmed proposed wife Fatima Mirza during Scrabble game to impress her

Riz Ahmed proposed wife Fatima Mirza during Scrabble game to impress her
Kendall Jenner flashes toned abs while having dinner in Malibu

Kendall Jenner flashes toned abs while having dinner in Malibu
Katie Price engaged to her boyfriend Carl Woods after whirlpool romance

Katie Price engaged to her boyfriend Carl Woods after whirlpool romance
New Mortal Kombat movie brings fantasy violence to screens

New Mortal Kombat movie brings fantasy violence to screens
Queen Elizabeth mourns death of close friend after Prince Philip's funeral

Queen Elizabeth mourns death of close friend after Prince Philip's funeral

Gigi Hadid shares cute photos of daughter Khai as baby turns seven months old

Gigi Hadid shares cute photos of daughter Khai as baby turns seven months old

Latest

view all