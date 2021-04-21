Queen's 95th birthday to be a low-key event in wake of her husband Prince Philip's death

Queen Elizabeth's 95th birthday on Wednesday (April 21) will reportedly be a private and low-key event following the death of her 'beloved' husband Prince Philip.



As per reports, members of the Royal Family including Prince Harry are expected to visit the Queen, who is mourning the death of her husband, at Windsor Castle on her special day.



The Queen’s 95th birthday falls within the two-week period of royal mourning, which is being observed until Friday. No photograph is expected to be released to mark the milestone.

The monarch's official birthday celebration known as Trooping the Colour, normally staged in June, has also been cancelled for a second year running due to the pandemic.



The Queen would surely miss his decades-long partner Prince Philip - who died peacefully on April 9 at the age of 99 - on her auspicious day.