Kim Kardashian receives best divorce advice from mother Kris Jenner

Kris Jenner has very sound divorce advice for her daughter, Kim Kardashian, amid her public divorce from her soon-to-be-ex-husband Kanye West.

It was during the latest episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians where Kris was heard telling her daughter that she has to hold her head high until good times arrive.

Kim made up her mind to go beyond her marriage to Kanye late last year, despite the two have four children together: North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 1.

“I think the most important thing that I learned through my experience, both of my experiences, is that the kids come first,” the family matriarch pointed out. “I think if you keep that in the front of your mind, and know that they are gonna get you through, that the love is gonna get you through, no matter how much you’re hurting.”

Divorces can get pretty “silly" besides they are difficult, according to Kris Jenner

“It can get really silly. And by silly, I mean the things that we put ourselves through and sometimes focus on, that’s so unnecessary, I think you just really have to try to focus on what the priority is,” she said. “And for me, even at the very young age that I was at the time, I felt like I knew that this huge responsibility was on me.”

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are determined to keep the divorce process as smooth and amicable as possible, though the former couple is not on speaking term with each other except when it is for their kids, said a source.