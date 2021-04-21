Prince Harry snubs Queen's birthday, jets off to California to be with Meghan





Prince Harry thought it was more important to return to pregnant Meghan Markle than attend Queen's birthday

Prince Harry opted out of becoming a part of Queen Elizabeth's birthday and jetted off to the US to be by his wife, Meghan Markle's side, days after Prince Philip's death.

The Duke of Sussex, who flew to the UK to attend Philip's funeral, did not stay for the Queen's birthday, who has turned 95 years' old today (Wednesday).

Harry was seen boarding his flight to Los Angeles on an American Airlines aircraft that arrived Tuesday afternoon. He was then driven to his home in Montecito, California, as reported by The Daily Mail.

According to the report, the 'conflicted' prince thought it was more important to return to his pregnant wife Meghan and their son Archie.

He will now undergo a 10-day quarantine recommended for international travelers by the CDC, the Mail reports.

Harry received an icy welcome on his return to UK since Megxit. He was even shunned by his father, the heir to the throne, Prince Charles.