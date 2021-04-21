Salman Khan confirms release date of ‘Radhe’

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has confirmed the release of his much-awaited film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai this Eid in May.



Salman Khan took to social media to confirm the release of Radhe, that also stars Jackie Shroff, Randeep Hooda and Disha Patani.

Khan shared the poster of Radhe to confirm its release, saying “Watch it in Theaters worldwide on 13 May.”

The trailer film will be released on Thursday, April 22.

He shared the poster with caption “Toh milte hain kal...#RadheTrailerOutTomorrow.”