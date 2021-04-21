Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Apr 21 2021
By
Web Desk

The Crown's Diana actress chose not to offer condolences to royals on Prince Philip's death

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Apr 21, 2021

Emma Corrin's critics think she made a career out of her role as Princess Diana in "The Crown" yet she chose not to offer condolence to the Prince Harry and Prince William ( the sons of Diana) on the death of their grandfather.

Multiple social media accounts criticised the British actress for not sharing any message after the death of Prince Philip who died on April 9 at the age of 99.

Emma recently won a Golden Globe Award for her spectacular performance in the hit Netflix series.

While many Britons have enjoyed watching the show, others have criticised it for controversial depictions of some members of the royal family.

More From Entertainment:

Frozen Yogurt shop addresses rumors of 100K donation by Demi Lovato

Frozen Yogurt shop addresses rumors of 100K donation by Demi Lovato
Prince Philip hid photographer before funeral procession

Prince Philip hid photographer before funeral procession
Prince William requires ‘assurance’ after private Prince Harry chats leaked

Prince William requires ‘assurance’ after private Prince Harry chats leaked
Shop owners shed light on Demi Lovato’s frozen yogurt comments

Shop owners shed light on Demi Lovato’s frozen yogurt comments
Olivia Rodrigo sheds light on Cardi B’s courageous songwriting

Olivia Rodrigo sheds light on Cardi B’s courageous songwriting
Prince Harry, William ‘playing their parents dynamic’

Prince Harry, William ‘playing their parents dynamic’
Kate Winslet dishes over daughter’s acting debut

Kate Winslet dishes over daughter’s acting debut
Jameela Jamil defends Demi Lovato against frozen yogurt controvery

Jameela Jamil defends Demi Lovato against frozen yogurt controvery
Chase Hudson aka Lil Huddy releases new single

Chase Hudson aka Lil Huddy releases new single

Kate Middleton, Prince William step out for the first time since Prince Philip's funeral

Kate Middleton, Prince William step out for the first time since Prince Philip's funeral

Prince William, Harry shared ‘private’ conversations before UK departure

Prince William, Harry shared ‘private’ conversations before UK departure
BTS’s BANG BANG CON 2021 concert breaks records

BTS’s BANG BANG CON 2021 concert breaks records

Latest

view all