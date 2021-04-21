Can't connect right now! retry
Shop owners shed light on Demi Lovato’s frozen yogurt comments

The owners of the small store at the forefront of Demi Lovato’s frozen yogurt controversy have recently decided to address the matter as well as its ‘comical’ nature.

The co-owners are a mother daughter duo named Cary Russell and her mother Diane Dinow. During their interview with Fox News the two addressed the ‘absolute shock’ they witnessed as a result of Demi Lovato’s comments.

They both started off by referring to Lovato’s apology as ‘comical’ and were late quoted saying, "We had seen him come in back in the day and we have a pretty big celebrity following” so "we were definitely confused because it had come out of left field."

"Most celebs who do come here did reach out but were laughing about the whole thing because the stuff we carry isn’t even our own products. We sell the same stuff she’d find in a Whole Foods, so if she’s really upset to that level, she should go directly to the source."

