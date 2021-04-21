Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Apr 21 2021
Prince William requires ‘assurance’ after private Prince Harry chats leaked

Wednesday Apr 21, 2021

Prince William has downright refused to sit for talks with Prince Harry till assurance against leaks is guaranteed, especially following the Gayle King fiasco.

According to Express a source claims, "Harry was out in the cold after Oprah and then when details of private family conversations were leaked to Gayle King it was the final straw.”

“Some family members cannot believe what he has done, but there is a feeling that with the Duke’s death and the family coming together, conversations need to be had."

The insider went on to say, "William needs to know he can trust Harry and that private conversations will stay private.” Especially considering the strong feelings royals have “about some of the things Harry and Meghan said on Oprah."

"Things need to be talked through, but this was not the occasion and everyone respected that. It’s going to take more than a wake to sort things out, but this is hopefully a start.”

