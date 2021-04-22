Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Apr 22 2021
Gigi Hadid's stunning beauty in faux-fur bunny costume will make you skip a heartbeat

Thursday Apr 22, 2021

Gigi Hadid once again left fans gushing over her gorgeous personality as she shared her latest photos from a photo session to show off her grace.

Winter may have passed, but that hasn't stopped the catwalk queen from posing up a storm in a faux-fur bunny costume.

Zayn Malik's sweetheart took to Instagram on Wednesday and shared her mesmerising photos from the styling session. 

The supermodel, in a shoot for Burberry, fiercely rocked the pink costume, which stretched down to her knees and at times obscured her eyes.

"Showtime," she wrote, before she added: "Love you @riccardotisci17."

Fans went wild over the pictures that the model shared, with Queer Eye grooming expert Jonathan Van Ness enthusing: "Wowwww I needddd."

A large number of her admirers posted the rabbit emoji, some believed that the model looked like her baby daughter, Khai, who was born in September.

Gigi's fellow model Giedre Dukauskaite could not control her feelings and added: 'You manage to look hot in a bunny coat.'

