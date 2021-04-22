Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Apr 22 2021
By
Web Desk

Oprah Winfrey, Beyonce and others welcome George Floyd case verdict

By
Web Desk

Thursday Apr 22, 2021

Leading celebrities from the Black community of America, including pop titan Beyonce and television host Oprah Winfrey, have expressed satisfaction over the guilty verdict for Derek Chauvin, the former police officer accused of killing George Floyd.

The 46-year-old victim, George Floyd, is the man whose murder at the hand of a policeman triggered a massive campaign against racism 'Black Lives Matter' across the US and Europe.

On Tuesday, the court found 45-year-old cop Chauvin guilty of killing George Floyd. He was convicted of murder and manslaughter after pinning Floyd to the ground with his knee in Minneapolis last year - an incident that was caught on camera that led to countrywide protests.

“After too many years of misguided justice, today is a good day," Beyonce released a statement on her website alongside a childhood picture of Floyd sleeping in his mother’s arms.

“I encourage all of us to continue to pray for George Floyd’s family and for all the families who seek justice for their loved ones who are victims of too many years of inequalities.”

As regards Oprah Winfrey, the celebrated television host said she was brought to tears when the verdict was read.

“Relieved—and emotional in ways I didn’t expect. I cried tears of joy as each verdict was read. I’m grateful to the witnesses and their testimonies,” penned Oprah Winfrey in her Instagram feed.

Winfrey also thanked Darnella Frazier - the teenager who filmed Chauvin pressing his knee on Floyd.

“Grateful to every Juror for seeing and acknowledging what the world saw on that tape. Thank you God for real! #GeorgeFloyd,” Oprah Winfrey added.

Voicing his support for the verdict, chart-topping singer Mariah Carey tweeted “Hallelujah!!!!!!!! A beginning.. a small grain of hope for our future.”

Many other celebrities expressed their viewpoint while voicing satisfaction over the verdict. 


More From Entertainment:

Beyonce meets Selena: Trailer of new season of Netflix series released

Beyonce meets Selena: Trailer of new season of Netflix series released
Eva Mendes sparks parenthood debate on spanking children

Eva Mendes sparks parenthood debate on spanking children

Gigi Hadid's stunning beauty in faux-fur bunny costume will make you skip a heartbeat

Gigi Hadid's stunning beauty in faux-fur bunny costume will make you skip a heartbeat
Prince Harry met Queen twice before returning to US

Prince Harry met Queen twice before returning to US
Katie Price's ex-husband Alex Reid sentenced to eight weeks in jail for fraud

Katie Price's ex-husband Alex Reid sentenced to eight weeks in jail for fraud
Billie Eilish says

Billie Eilish says "things are coming"
Frozen Yogurt shop addresses rumors of 100K donation by Demi Lovato

Frozen Yogurt shop addresses rumors of 100K donation by Demi Lovato
Prince Philip hid photographer before funeral procession

Prince Philip hid photographer before funeral procession
Prince William requires ‘assurance’ after private Prince Harry chats leaked

Prince William requires ‘assurance’ after private Prince Harry chats leaked
Shop owners shed light on Demi Lovato’s frozen yogurt comments

Shop owners shed light on Demi Lovato’s frozen yogurt comments
Olivia Rodrigo sheds light on Cardi B’s courageous songwriting

Olivia Rodrigo sheds light on Cardi B’s courageous songwriting
Prince Harry, William ‘playing their parents dynamic’

Prince Harry, William ‘playing their parents dynamic’

Latest

view all