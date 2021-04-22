Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Apr 22 2021
Jennifer Lopez wishes happy birthday to daughter of her ex Alex Rodriguez

Thursday Apr 22, 2021

Though American pop icon and as brilliant actress Jennifer Lopez has called it quits with ex-fiance Alex Rodriguez, the On The Floor hitmaker still has much love left for the former baseball player's family.

Taking to Instagram Story on Wednesday, the Shotgun Wedding star wished a happy birthday to her ex-fiancé's daughter, Ella Bella, who has turned 13. The former New York Yankee is also a father to 16-year-old daughter Natasha.

Sharing a black-and-white picture of herself hugging Ella, the 51-year-old singer wrote "Happy Birthday Ella" on the cute snap. The singer, with her eyes closed, seems to be carrying the little girl in her embrace.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez made their split official on April 15, after a two-year engagement and four years of dating.

Rodriguez also posted a montage video on Instagram as a birthday tribute to his daughter. He captioned the post: "I just can’t believe my Ella Bella turns 13 today. My baby girl is officially a teenager!!"

The video testifies that Alex Rodriguez, though separated from the singer, has his heart inclined towards Jennifer Lopez as the singer and her kids are an ample part of his tribute video for the birthday post.

Meanwhile, the actress also shared multiple happy snaps on Wednesday, announcing that the shooting of her upcoming movie Shotgun Wedding with Lenny Kravitz and Josh Duhamel has been wrapped up. 


