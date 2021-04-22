Can't connect right now! retry
Hayden Panettiere’s ex sentenced to 45 days behind bars for domestic violence

American actor Hayden Panettiere’s ex-boyfriend Brian Hickerson has been sentenced to 45 days in jail for physically abusing the star.

Page Six reported that the Nashville star’s former partner was sentenced to 45 days in county jail after pleading no contest to two felony counts of injuring a spouse or girlfriend.

Hickerson is also required to go through a four-year probation, take 52 classes on domestic violence and pay a fee of $5000.

Moreover, he has also been given a five-year restraining order that stops him from approaching the Heroes actor.

The report further mentioned that he must surrender to the jail by May 7.

Panettiere had earlier taken to Instagram and opened up about the abuse she faced in her relationship with Hickerson.

“I am coming forward with the truth about what happened to me with the hope that my story will empower others in abusive relationships to get the help they need and deserve,” she had written.

“I am prepared to do my part to make sure this man never hurts anyone again. I’m grateful for my support system, which helped me find the courage to regain my voice and my life,” she added.

