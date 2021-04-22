Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Apr 22 2021
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle taking time to decide name for second baby for this reason

Thursday Apr 22, 2021

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are taking their sweet time in deciding the name of their second child.

A source told US Weekly that the couple wants the name “to have meaning”.

“They … have not settled on one yet. There are some top picks for names but nothing concrete. Both her and Harry are beyond excited to have a larger family unit.”

The Duke of Duchess of Sussex named their first son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, which is a tribute to the late Princess Diana as one of her ancestors was named Archibald Campbell, who was from Scotland.

In Scottish, Archie means “true and bold,” while it means “truly brave” In German.

