Thursday Apr 22 2021
Belle Thorne touches on her ‘disappointment’ over ‘cancel culture’

Thursday Apr 22, 2021

Belle Thorne recently sat down for a chat and got candid about her thoughts regarding the cancel culture and its negative implications.

The actor got candid during her interview with NME and was quoted saying, "It would be so sad [if I quit because of] the media and ‘cancel culture’ and all the annoying people sitting behind a screen wanting to bully people off the internet for no other reason than they’re bored with their own lives.”

"That’s why I keep fighting, even when I’m going through terrible [expletive] in the media or I feel like wanting to die inside my bed. We naturally want people to like our work – we want them to agree or express that they think we’re good. It’s undeniable, but it’s just… how bad do you want that? How much of yourself are you willing to step on to get that?"

