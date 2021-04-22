Meghan Markle’s pregnancy cravings unearthed: report

Insiders recently weighed in on the pregnancy cravings Meghan Markle has been experiencing with her second baby girl.

The news was brought forward by a source close to Us Weekly. During their interview the insider admitted that Meghan Markle is “doing better” with her second child and tries her hardest to curb her desire to scarf down excess amounts of pasta.

They were quoted saying, "Meghan had been craving pasta but she’s been eating super clean (and trying her best to avoid gluten). She is a big fruit eater and eats all organic only."

Her fitness routine on the other hand is one thing that has not changed much for she still enjoys a good yoga session. "It’s what keeps her healthy both physically and mentally during the pregnancy.”

“This pregnancy has been a little easier than the last in terms of less morning sickness. Meghan is feeling much better this time around."