Friday Apr 23 2021
Joe Jonas says family apologised to Frankie Jonas for this reason

Friday Apr 23, 2021

Singer Joe Jonas said that his family has ditched calling their little brother Frankie Jonas “Bonus Jonas” and has apologised for it. 

Frankie had recently laid his feelings bare to Bustle about growing up in the shadows of his famous brothers saying how it had affected him.

In the same interview, Joe spoke about how the family acknowledged the damaging nickname and apologised for it.

"He's done a lot of healing behind the scenes, and this is his way of bringing you into his own universe,” Joe told the publication.

"I refused to call Frankie 'Bonus Jonas' after he opened up to me about how that was hurtful to him," Joe said.

"It completely makes sense, and we've had lengthy conversations and apologies behind closed doors that showcased my understanding and respect for his wishes."

"I think to feel like you are second, third, or fourth-best from something is unfair," he added.

"We are all equals."

