Friday Apr 23 2021
Alex Rodriguez felt split with Jennifer Lopez was long time coming

Friday Apr 23, 2021

Alex Rodriguez knew fully well the split was inevitable as nothing was working with Jennifer Lopez 

Alex Rodriguez's relationship with Jennifer Lopez could not stand the test of times, something that the baseball champ knew since a long time. 

According to an insider, Rodriguez knew fully well the split was inevitable as nothing was working with JLo.

“He loves JLo and always will, but it just wasn’t working,” the insider said, noting that things got rocky between the pair during their March trip to the Dominican Republic leading A-Rod to leave “early.”

A separate source told in March that JLo and A-Rod “did have some problems” before their split. “Jen is jealous and she hates bad press,” the insider said. “Especially cheating rumors on Alex’s part.”

Meanwhile, friends close to the couple have said JLo is leaning on ex Mark Anthony amid split with A-Rod.

The couple announced their breakup in a joint statement.

"We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so," they said, adding, "We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children."

