Friday Apr 23 2021
Queen's death to spark 'big public debate'

Friday Apr 23, 2021

The Queen recently celebrated her 95th birthday and seems to have no plans on stepping down but it is now believed that the monarchy may end with the Queen’s death.

Labour MP Diane Abbott was the latest to weigh in on the suggestions and said that “the monarchy as we know it will last as long as the Queen is alive”.

She added that the Queen’s death could bring in “a big public debate” and that there will be a “clamour to look at the current arrangement and maybe move to a more Scandinavian monarchy, where you don’t have all the pomp and ceremony”.

“When you’re talking about Buckingham Palace, it’s tempting to think you’re just talking about individual members of the Royal Family," she said.

“Actually, there are so many courtiers and advisers and staff."

“They’re the people that actually run the royal household and advise the Queen and Prince Charles.” 

