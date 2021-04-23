Can't connect right now! retry
Sonu Sood recovers from coronavirus

Bollywood star Sonu Sood has recovered from coronavirus and tested negative for it, the actor confirmed on social media.

Taking to Instagram, the Simmba actor shared his adorable photo with a negative sign.

He posted the picture with caption “Tested: COVID-19 Negative.”

Sonu was diagnosed with coronavirus and quarantined himself on April 17.

“Hi everyone, this is to inform you that i have tested positive this morning for Covid -19 as a part of precautions I have already quarantined myself & taking utmost care, but don't worry this gives me ample time to solve your problems remember i'm always there for you all" the actor had said.

Sonu had posted the statement both in English and Hindi languages with caption “Stay safe Stay positive.”

