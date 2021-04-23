Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Apr 23 2021
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle ‘intimidated’ Kate Middleton in the palace

By
Web Desk

Friday Apr 23, 2021

Meghan Markle ‘intimidated’ Kate Middleton in the palace

Kate Middleton reportedly felt incredibly ‘intimidated’ by Meghan Markle from the very moment she came into the palace.

The news was brought forward by an insider close to Express and during their interview with the publication they admitted the Duchess of Cambridge felt “intimidated” by Meghan Markle from the very moment she stepped foot in the palace back in 2018.

They source was quoted saying, “They were not only very different women with very different personalities but very different women who came from very different places. Kate spent 10 years as a girlfriend learning the ropes.”

“Everything happened much more quickly with Harry and Meghan, who entered the royal scene with her own fully-formed ideas. I think Kate found her quite intimidating.”

More From Entertainment:

Demi Lovato addresses coping mechanisms: ‘I always jumped partners’

Demi Lovato addresses coping mechanisms: ‘I always jumped partners’
Experts weigh in on ‘all the people who kept’ Queen Elizabeth going

Experts weigh in on ‘all the people who kept’ Queen Elizabeth going
Prince Harry refuses to let monarchy ‘use him’ as PR stunt

Prince Harry refuses to let monarchy ‘use him’ as PR stunt
After Prince Philip's death and mourning period, tickets available to book for all of royal residences

After Prince Philip's death and mourning period, tickets available to book for all of royal residences

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker attend Machine Gun Kelly’s birthday

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker attend Machine Gun Kelly’s birthday
America's Sweetheart:Chase Hudson's music video features Charli D'Amelio

America's Sweetheart:Chase Hudson's music video features Charli D'Amelio
Michael B. Jordan gushes over ‘adorable’ Lori Harvey

Michael B. Jordan gushes over ‘adorable’ Lori Harvey
Kim Kardashian, Addison Rae showcase flexibility in a dance lesson

Kim Kardashian, Addison Rae showcase flexibility in a dance lesson
Ellen DeGeneres sets up a fundraiser for endangered species

Ellen DeGeneres sets up a fundraiser for endangered species
Franki Valii passes away at the age of 79

Franki Valii passes away at the age of 79
Cardi B preparing to push out a beauty line?

Cardi B preparing to push out a beauty line?
Academy Awards 2021: Oscar line-up is packed with firsts

Academy Awards 2021: Oscar line-up is packed with firsts

Latest

view all