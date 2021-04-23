Meghan Markle ‘intimidated’ Kate Middleton in the palace

Kate Middleton reportedly felt incredibly ‘intimidated’ by Meghan Markle from the very moment she came into the palace.

The news was brought forward by an insider close to Express and during their interview with the publication they admitted the Duchess of Cambridge felt “intimidated” by Meghan Markle from the very moment she stepped foot in the palace back in 2018.

They source was quoted saying, “They were not only very different women with very different personalities but very different women who came from very different places. Kate spent 10 years as a girlfriend learning the ropes.”

“Everything happened much more quickly with Harry and Meghan, who entered the royal scene with her own fully-formed ideas. I think Kate found her quite intimidating.”