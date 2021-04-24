Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Apr 24 2021
Zac Efron trends on social media as fans suspect he got plastic surgery

Saturday Apr 24, 2021

Zac Efron - who recently split from Australian model Vanessa Valladares after 10 months of dating - has been trending on social media after partaking in a video call on Facebook Watch.

The dashing actor's fans have been commenting on his facial appearance, after Zac collaborated with Bill Nye The Science Guy to celebrate Earth Day.

Having been amazed of his chic appearance, fans started debate about his look as some admirers commented on how nice it is to see him on screen, while others have questioned whether Zac's face looks different.

Many of his fans suspected he got plastic surgery as his face looks ‘totally different’ in his latest video appearance.

The Greatest Showman, in the clip, says to camera, "A big budget musical spectacular? Bill, wow. I knew you were smart, but I think you're a genius."

However, it's not for anyone to comment on another's appearance, as Jameela Jamil perfectly summed up in a tweet of her own. "Risky business piling onto someone about their face or body at the best of times, in particular before even knowing why their appearance has changed. #ZacEfron."

Zac Efron, who is filming his new thriller in Australia, appeared alongside the likes of Justin Bieber and Charli D'Amelio in the Earth Day! The Musical video.

