Saturday Apr 24 2021
Prince Harry dined with LA billionaire Wallis Annenberg on Queen's 95th birthday: report

Saturday Apr 24, 2021

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, reportedly spent Queen’s 95th birthday dining with billionaire Wallis Annenberg at the exclusive San Vicente Bungalows after returning to Los Angeles ahead of her grandmother's big day.

The Queen's grandson is said to have had lunch with the 81-year-old heiress and philanthropist at exclusive Hollywood club hours after his reunion with pregnant wife Meghan and son Archie.

 The details of Harry's reported meeting with the renowned philanthropist have not been revealed yet.

Prince Harry, who was on his first visit to the UK since stepping back as senior royal last year in March, arrived back in California the day before the Queen's 95th birthday after attending his grandfather Prince Philip's farewell service.

Meanwhile, the Queen reportedly spent her 95th birthday alone in the wake of her husband the Duke f Edinburgh's death.

There are also reports that the Duke of Sussex met twice with the Queen before returning to the US and had crucial talks with father prince Charles and brother Prince William.

Prince Harry reportedly had hour-long meeting with  Wallis Annenberg, the daughter of late media tycoon Walter Annenberg who poure billions into projects linked to climate change and social justice.

Jennifer Aniston treats fans with a cute photo from office

Kate Middleton’s uncle slams Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as 'muppets'

Game of Throne's Emilia Clarke is now Mother of Madness

Gigi Hadid reveals Zayn Malik's special birthday gift for her

Zac Efron trends on social media as fans suspect he got plastic surgery

Beyonce shares priceless never-before-seen footage

Justin Theroux opens up on romance life with Jennifer Aniston

Selena Gomez's bombshell new look snap breaks internet

Demi Lovato addresses coping mechanisms: ‘I always jumped partners’

Experts weigh in on ‘all the people who kept’ Queen Elizabeth going

Prince Harry refuses to let monarchy ‘use him’ as PR stunt

Meghan Markle ‘intimidated’ Kate Middleton in the palace

